Photo repair app TouchRetouch was recently updated, and it brings many improvements. Here are a few: Quick repairs and removal of larger items can now be made with a single brush. TouchRetouch is now more edge-aware when that comes to removing an object that is close to another object. The app now offers a new tool to automatically detect and remove meshes. You can now use the object and line removal tools in Auto and Manual modes. The app provides smooth, seamless animations on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max ProMotion displays. The line removal function is more flexible now. With the control points, you can make more precise selections.

Check It Out: Huge 5.0 Update to ‘TouchRetouch’ Brings Improved Repairs