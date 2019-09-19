TouchRetouch Update Makes it Universal

TouchRetouch is my app of choice for quick retouching of photos. By “retouching” I mean this app is for removing objects from your photos. The latest version now makes it available on the iPad, so you don’t have to use the separate “TouchRetouch for iPad.” But that’s not the only feature that was added today: Implemented a new image picker; Added a possibility to return to the place in the gallery where the last selected photo was located; Added the Paste Image feature to the image picker; Redesigned the Export menu; Added the “Open a new photo” option to the Export menu; Made the app universal; Made the tools slicker to ensure smoother editing experience; Improved compatibility with Display P3; Optimized for Dark Mode; Added support for 360° photos lacking some EXIF data; Added support for transparent PNG images; Fixed a blank screen issue arising when selecting a corrupted RAW file; Fixed an issue causing the app to quit when editing large photos (18 MP) in the TouchRetouch extension to Photos; Added support for Dynamic Type, so now the app can adjust to the preferred font size; Added support for Turkish; Changed a .jpeg file extension to .jpg. App Store: TouchRetouch – US$1.99