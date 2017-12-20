How To Track Inbound Packages from FedEx, UPS, and USPS, Even Without The Tracking Number

This is the time of year when package deliveries are happening every day. It can be helpful to know when something’s coming so that you don’t miss it, but sometimes you don’t get a tracking number ahead of time. Sometimes you don’t even know that a package is coming at all. In today’s Mac Geek Gab Highlight, listen to this short segment to learn how to get notifications about incoming packages… and then how to track them once you know about them!