Apple TV+ released the trailer for 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything on Tuesday. The docuseries, which outlines the way music contributed to political and cultural upheaval in that year, will premiere on May 21. The eight episodes include never-before-seen footage from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, and Lou Reed.

Check It Out: Official Trailer for ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ on Apple TV+