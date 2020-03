Apple released the official trailer for its forthcoming mini-series Defending Jacob on Wednesday. It is based on the bestselling novel that tells the story of a boy accused of murdering his classmate. The show starts Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, and J.K. Simmon. It will go live on Apple TV+ on April 24.

