The trailer for Apple TV+ comedy series Schmigadoon! dropped Friday. The first two episodes will air on July 16, with subsequent episodes becoming available each following Friday. It stars Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key as a couple who go on a backpacking trip to try and fix their relationship, Instead, they up in a magical town living in a 1940s musical and must find “true love” in order to leave. Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada also star.

Check It Out: Trailer for Apple TV+ Comedy ‘Schmigadoon!’, Comedy Premieres July 16