The Trouble with Tribble Christmas Tree Ornament

I am so in love with this Hallmark Christmas tree ornament, despite it’s terrible official name of “Star Trek™ Tribble Fabric Ornament With Sound and Motion.” Come on, it’s a tribble! And it coos! And it shakes when you squeeze it! I need, like, 600 (at $19.99 each) of these things all piled up beneath my Christmas tree. There’s a video of this thing on the Hallmark site. I’d embed it if they’d let me, but as it is, you simply must go visit the product page and play the video yourself. Check it out!

