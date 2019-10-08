TripIt Adds a Mac App for macOS Catalina Users

TripIt is a great app for travelers and lets you plan your entire trip with it. It recently launched an app for macOS Catalina. Starting today, you can access TripIt on your desktop with the new TripIt app for Mac. Simply download the TripIt app for Mac on the Mac App Store to see all of your travel details in one place. With TripIt app for Mac, you’ll get the itinerary-managing power of the highest-rated travel-organizing app right on your desktop, including: A menu bar that makes adding travel plans a breeze, and the availability of more screen real estate and a full keyboard for fine-tuning itineraries; Notifications on your desktop so you never miss a beat; Plane-friendly features, such as offline access to your travel plans and Dark Mode; An enriched pre-trip experience, with access to neighborhood safety scores and links to Maps to help you explore the areas you’ll be visiting. Mac App Store: TripIt – Free