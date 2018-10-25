The iPhone and iPad version of the VPN app TunnelBear got an update this week that adds in support for autofilling passwords from RememBear, plus a new button for adding TunnelBear to Siri for voice control. Tapping the button creates a Siri Shortcut to connect to the last used TunnelBear server, and lets you record your own Siri trigger phrase. The TunnelBear app is free, and the VPN service is free for up to 500MB usage a month. The unlimited data plan costs US$9.99 a month, or $49.99 a year.

Check It Out: TunnelBear Gets Password Autofill, Easy iOS 12 Siri Shortcut Setup