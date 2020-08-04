If you’ve ever wanted to turn your Amazon Echo Dot into Baby Yoda (haven’t we all?), Otterbox has your back. Tuesday, Otterbox launched a Baby Yoda stand for the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on Amazon. It features green pointy ears, the outline of Baby Yoda’s head, and a brown base that looks like The Mandalorian character’s robe. Amazon describes it as the “cutest bounty in the galaxy, an instant conversation starter.” If you pre-order now, you can score the stand for $24.95. You’ll get your Baby Yoda stand on August 20 if you’re a Prime member..

Check It Out: Turn Your Amazon Echo Dot Into Baby Yoda