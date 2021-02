A lot of people have a lot of opinions about the Apple TV remote. Otto Climan, who founded the company Retro Modding, found a solution. He turned an original Game Boy Color into an Apple TV remote. It included a custom white case with the old Apple’s rainbow logo. There’s an awesome video (although not in English,) of he made it. Gizmodo has details too.

