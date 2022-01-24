‘Tweetbot’ 6.9 Update Adds Widgets for Tweet Stats, More

An app update for Tweetbot (6.9) is out and adds new widgets and other features. From the release notes: Added a Tweet Stats widget. Added a Followers Count widget. Added a Timeline Image widget. Added an option to share profiles. Added an option to save videos. Added a “Delete and Edit” option when deleting a Tweet. Added Sync Status in Settings to help debug iCloud Sync errors. New Gold, Diamond, Brushed Metal and Wood app icons.

