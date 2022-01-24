‘Tweetbot’ 6.9 Update Adds Widgets for Tweet Stats, More

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Cool Stuff Found
‘Tweetbot’ 6.9 Update Adds Widgets for Tweet Stats, More

An app update for Tweetbot (6.9) is out and adds new widgets and other features. From the release notes: Added a Tweet Stats widget. Added a Followers Count widget. Added a Timeline Image widget. Added an option to share profiles. Added an option to save videos. Added a “Delete and Edit” option when deleting a Tweet. Added Sync Status in Settings to help debug iCloud Sync errors. New Gold, Diamond, Brushed Metal and Wood app icons.

Check It Out: ‘Tweetbot’ 6.9 Update Adds Widgets for Tweet Stats, More

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.