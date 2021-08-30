An update for Tweetbot 6, a client for Twitter, is here for iOS | iPadOS. It adds a new section in settings called Behaviors so users can further customize how the app works. Enable/Disable Tap to Top. By default, tapping the status bar will bring you to the top of your timeline. If this happens by accident and bugs you, you can now turn this feature off; Enable/Disable Drag & Drop Tweets. If you always accidentally invoke the drag and drop feature and wish there was a way to turn that off, now you can; Enable/Disable Swipe to Switch Themes. Swiping up or down with two fingers normally switches to the next or previous theme. If this happens by accident far too often you can now turn this feature off; Enable the ability to Customize All Tabs. For years many of you have asked for the ability to customize all the tab buttons in Tweetbot. Well, finally you can now turn this option on and set your tab menubar exactly how you wish; Before, the short right swipe on a tweet gesture was configurable between liking or retweeting. Now you can also customize this gesture to open link to tweet, copy link to tweet, copy tweet text, add to reading list, or be disabled completely.

Check It Out: Tweetbot Update Adds New ‘Behaviors’ Toggles for Fine-Tuning