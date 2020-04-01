Twelve South Launches AirPods Bag ‘AirBag’

Today Twelve South announced AirBag, a mini AirPods bag meant to hold your AirPods or AirPods Pro. It’s made with full-grain leather and includes a strap to sling it over your shoulder. It’s also a limited edition product, and as of this writing there are 683 AirBags left. You can get one on Twelve South’s website for US$49.99.

AirBag is a genuine leather micro-mini bag made exclusively to carry and protect AirPods Pro. Wear this petite vintage pouch over your shoulder, around your neck or ditch the strap for the little leather top handle. A metal snap button keeps your AirPods safe and secure. AirBag works with wireless charging and has an opening for Lightning charging.

