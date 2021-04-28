Twelve South Introduces Forté MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12

Snap your MagSafe Charger into Forté and you instantly have a clever way to dock your iPhone 12 while it wirelessly charges at a speedy 15 Watts. It magnetically holds your phone vertically or horizontally for hands-free use. As a bonus, the platform tilts up to 70-degrees to create the perfect viewing angle or charging pedestal for your AirPods. When it’s time to travel, your MagSafe charger easily pops out to go. You can preorder it today for US$39.99 and it starts shipping on May 5.

