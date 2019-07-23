Twelve South has a lot of great tech gear, and today it’s releasing the StayGo USB-C hub. A lot of USB-C hubs are designed to be used with MacBooks. StayGo is desktop-friendly, which means the cords are long enough to tuck away behind your desk. But if you do use it with a MacBook is has a smaller travel cable that can be stored directly inside the device. It has Gigabit Ethernet to connect to super-fast wired networks and servers. The hub also has both SD and Micro SD card readers that can connect & download simultaneously, giving you an easy way to transfer high-resolution photos or 4K video for editing. Connections include 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A 3.0 (x3), independent SD + Micro-SD card slots and 85W USB-C pass-thru power. You can buy it for US$99.99.

Check It Out: Twelve South’s StayGo is a New USB-C Hub