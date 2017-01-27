Twelve South announced Friday that its SurfacePad leather wrap case is now available for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. I like minimalist leather cases for my iPhones and iPads and I’ve long thought the SurfacePad line is good looking. The back attaches to your iPhone, and the inside of the front cover is lined with microfiber. It has two slots for cards on the inside, too, if that’s your thing. It’s available in Jet Black, Camel and Midnight Blue, for $39.95, and it’s shipping now.

Check It Out: Twelve South’s SurfacePad Leather Case Comes to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus