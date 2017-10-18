Twelve South’s Mac Candle No. 2 Smells Less Like a New Mac

Twelve South has a new candle in its Inspire line. Called Mac Candle N°2, the candle’s scent profile was developed to help, “clear your mind of clutter and stimulate creativity.” Which may be better than the first generation candle, which was supposed to smell like a new Mac. The Verge noted that last year’s candle got blind sniff test results ranging from “old grass” to “urinal cake,” which makes me wish I had bought one just to see smell for myself. The new candle, though, has a brand new “vessel,” which is quite lovely to look at, and, “strong notes of bergamot, lemon, and tarragon.” At $29.99, it might also help to know that an unspecified portion of the proceeds are going to FIRST, a STEM-oriented charity. In any event, I love Twelve South Mac and iOS accessories, and am tickled by the new candle.

