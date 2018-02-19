PSA: Twitterrific 5 for the Mac is 60% Off at $7.99

If you’re on the hunt for a new Twitter client app now that the official Mac app has been killed off, The Iconfactory has a deal they’re hoping you can’t pass up. Twitterrific 5 is on sale for US$7.99 instead of its usual $19.99. The recently reintroduced Mac Twitter client app supports multiple accounts, sharing posts through other services, threaded conversations, color-coded tweets, timeline syncing with the iOS version, and more. It’s a great to see Twitterrific back on the Mac now that Twitter has decided it’s a platform they aren’t natively supporting.

