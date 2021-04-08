Ginger Labs’ Twobird email client announced on Thursday support for Microsoft Outlook in its latest update. The inbox enables users to stay on top of their day without switching apps, keeping context top of mind with notes, reminders and calendar all in one inbox interface. Garrett Mitchell, head engineer for Twobird: “Twobird reimagines the inbox experience for everyone, and we’re committed to growing access to our free platform. By expanding beyond Google Mail, we are now able to reach millions of new users.”

Check It Out: Email Client ‘Twobird’ Adds Support for Microsoft Outlook Addresses