Urban Armor Gear Launches Nato Strap for Apple Watch

Last month Urban Armor Gear (UAG) launched two Apple Watch straps: The Active strap and the Leather strap. Today the company added a third strap called the Nato Strap. Built for everyday adventures, the Nato Strap for Apple Watch is designed for dependability. A combination of materials – high strength nylon and stainless steel hardware- gives you the strength, durability and comfort you need to keep going further. It features custom stainless steel lugs and buckles to provide the peace of mind you need to take your watch on any adventure. Designed with double-layered high strength nylon to be one of the strongest straps available, the Nato Strap provides the dependability you need without sacrificing style or comfort. Available for US$49.95.

