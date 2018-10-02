UAG Project PNK Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and smartphone case maker UAG is supporting the cause with UAG Project PNK. The company is releasing limited edition Product PNK cases. 100% of profits from Product PNK cases will be donated to breast cancer charities to help raise awareness and aid in breakthrough research. Product PNK was designed to support a mission that saves lives and invests in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Meeting military standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6) for drop and shock, each iPhone case is as strong as the cause it represents. Each case is has an armor shell and impact-resistant soft core, air-soft corners for cushioning impact, feather-light composite construction, oversized tactile buttons and easy access to touchscreen and ports, scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround, and they are compatible with Apple Pay and wireless charging.

