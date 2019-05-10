Soon after launching bands for the Apple Watch, UAG is also coming out with iPad Pro cases called UAG Scout Series. Most importantly, it works with Apple’s Smart Keyboard. The Scout series case secures both the device and accessory without interfering with the folio’s multiple viewing/typing positions to seamlessly move with the device. When not in use, the case securely holds the folio closed to maintain 360-degree protection, so you’re prepared for any adventure. Designed for dependability, Scout’s rugged clip provides added security to hold the Apple Pencil in place when charging/pairing with the device. In addition, UAG’s Scout series features feather-light construction, impact resistant core and easy access to all buttons and ports providing a smooth experience for all users. Price: US$49.95–US$59.95

Check It Out: UAG Scout Series Case for iPad Pro Works With Smart Keyboard