Disney+ is heading to Europe in just under a month. In an attempt to build up the excitement, the streaming service is offering a discount to those who pre-order. UK users can get a year of Disney+ for £49.99 instead of £59.99 if they sign up by March 23. In Europe, users can purchase an annual subscription for €59.99 instead of €69.99 ahead of launch day. A monthly subscription costs £5.99/€6.99 per month. Disney+ goes live on March 24. To get the deal, head over to https://preorder.disneyplus.com.

