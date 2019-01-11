At #CES2019? Make sure you swing by @Arrow_dot_com in Eureka Park to try out their custom interactive experience, powered by our mid-air #haptics.

The experience shows how innovators can have their prototypes created and manufactured #CreateMakeManage pic.twitter.com/d3DvoZZJvN

— Ultrahaptics | 46637MR Tech West, Sands | CES2019 (@ultrahaptics) January 10, 2019