Unclutter is a files, notes, and clipboard manager for Mac, and today the company launched its 2020 Mac Apps Collection bundle. It features 10 apps to pick from to get it for half price: Klokki, Squash 2, Unclutter, Rocket Typist, Pagico 9, Boom 3D, Capto, uBar 4, Luminar 4, and Prizmo 4. There’s an option to buy the whole bundle valued at US$344. But you can get it with this deal for US$72.

Check It Out: ‘Unclutter’ App Launches 2020 Mac Apps Collection