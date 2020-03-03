A nice little app I discovered lets you clear your Mac’s menu bar, which can get filled up with icons from various apps. It’s called Bartender and it’s on my list of must-have Mac apps. Bartender lets you hide any menu icon—even system icons—behind its own minimal icon. Just click Bartender’s icon and you’ll see all of the icons you’ve chosen to hide. It costs US$15 and it’s absolutely worth it given how cluttered the menu bar can become. You can try it free for four weeks to see if you like it or not, but trust me, you’ll like it.

Check It Out: This Cool Mac Utility Lets You Unclutter Your Mac Menu Bar