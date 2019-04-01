Extend the battery of your Qi-enabled phone with the Unplugged 10K wireless charging portable battery. This 10,000mAh wireless portable charger is not only certified to Qi standard but also meets the Apple and Samsung Fast Charge standard; delivering up to 10 Watts of power. The 10 Watts of powers ensures the absolute quickest wireless charge on the market. Ditch your cables and simply drop your smartphone on the powerbank and charging will start upon contact. Additionally, two USB-A ports allow you to charge up to three devices at a time. It offers features like Smart sense, Hyper-charge, Power-stay, Max-power, a high-density safe-cell battery with rapid recharging and pass-through charging. You can pick up an Unplugged 10K charger on Amazon for US$51.97.

Check It Out: The UnPlugged 10K Charger is a Good AirPower Alternative