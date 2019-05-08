Urban Armor Gear Apple Watch straps are here. Known for rugged device cases, this is the first line of Apple Watch accessories from UAG. There are two straps: Active, Nato, and Leather. Sporting stainless steel custom hardware and a hook & loop fastener security, the Active Strap allows for you to dive deeper, surf longer, and play harder with your Apple Watch. The Leather Strap, the most premium of the straps, is built exclusively for the modern wanderer. Designed with soft leather, stainless steel custom hardware, and a unique snapping collar, the strap offers refined protection that can keep up with your daily grind. Active Strap: US$59.95; Leather Strap: US$69.95.

Check It Out: Urban Armor Gear Apple Watch Straps are Here