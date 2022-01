Usborne books were a popular way to get kids into coding. From the website: “Many of today’s tech professionals were inspired by the Usborne computing books they read as children. The books included program listings for such iconic computers as the ZX Spectrum, the BBC Micro and the Commodore 64, and are still used in some computer clubs today.” These books are now available to download for free in PDF form.

Check It Out: Usborne Books to Teach Coding for Kids Available as Free PDFs