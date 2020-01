As it turns out, there’s a second version of DuckDuckGo called ‘DuckDuckGo Lite.’ Not only does it deliver search results extremely fast, but it cut out all the extraneous JavaScript and ads. But you also won’t see images, so this is really meant for people on slow or metered connections. I think it’s nice to see such a stripped-down version.

Check It Out: Using DuckDuckGo’s Little-Known Alternative, ‘DuckDuckGo Lite’