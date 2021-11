I’ve enjoyed the video series in which Dong Hoon J. and James T. of Incite use the iPhone 13 to create various cinematic effects. In the latest, they use home items to make clips that look set for the big screen. These include a car chase, magical landscapes with food, and monsters. Also, there are dogs, which is always an added bonus.

Check It Out: Using Everyday Items and an iPhone 13 to Make Hollywood Scenes