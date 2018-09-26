Vaja is holding a sale on a bunch of its leather cases for iPhone 6/6s/7/8/X/XS, as well as a bunch of Android devices, if that’s your jam. I love Vaja’s work, and have been a fan since they figured out how to put a leather case on a Motorola Razor. The company’s quality comes at a price, however, making sales a good opportunity to grab one. The page I’m linking to lists everything that’s part of the sale—some 48 different cases—but if you click on one of the products, you’ll see the different color options you have.

Check It Out: Vaja Leather iPhone Cases on Sale