You’ve got half a dozen chargers and cords to carry around on a trip. There’s a cord and charger for your iPhone, one for your MacBook Pro, and then there’s your iPad. Plus, you need to keep your Apple Watch and AirPod Pro charged up while you’re on the road. Keeping all of those cords and chargers tidy is a chore, but the Vaja Tango Travel Cord Organizer has it covered.

This gorgeous organizer has a zip-around closure, and it’s crafted from all-weather floater leather on the outside. Inside, you’ll find soft, Caterina leather lining the case. Five detachable leather jaws cradle your cords neatly. For those chargers, in all their different sizes, you’ll use the five elastic bands to keep them from rattling around. Honestly, this elegant travel cord organizer is pretty much what I’d expect from Vaja. I’ve been a fan of the company’s cases and other accessories for quite some time.

All in all, the Tango Travel Cord Organizer looks like the best possible companion to help keep your electronic needs neat and tidy.

Check It Out: Vaja Tango Travel Cord Organizer Keeps Your Chargers Tidy