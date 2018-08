OK, Veronica Mars fans, I hope you’re sitting down because it’s official: A new season is in the works. This isn’t a reboot; it’s a new season with Kristen Bell starring and original show creator Rob Thomas involved. The show will air on Hulu, and there isn’t any word yet on how many episodes they’re making. The production won’t interfere with The Good Place, so don’t worry, that awesome show is still happening, too.

