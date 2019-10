As a Vodafone customer, I’m often frustrated by the firm’s poor customer service. However, I’ve discovered one thing they are offering that is of benefit. VeryMe rewards are discount codes and giveaways on a wide range of pretty decent products and experiences. They are accessed via the MyVodafone app, and tailored to a user’s specific interests. For example, I’ve saved a code for 40% off a charging mat.

Check It Out: Get VeryMe Rewards Via My Vodafone App