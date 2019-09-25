Phone Carrier Visible Appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Visible is a prepaid phone carrier I subscribe to that runs on Verizon’s network. Last night they had a funny commercial on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Guillermo Rodriguez talks to a store clerk about how he’s headed to the phone store to sign up for a “confusing and expensive phone plan.” Don’t worry, the clerk says, you don’t have to camp out at the phone store anymore. Instead you can sign up for Visible which doesn’t have any stores and offers its services through an app. You can watch the video on YouTube here, and read my review to see if Visible is right for you.