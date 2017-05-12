The folks at LiveAuctioneers put together a (self-serving, but who cares because it’s fun) visual timeline of Apple I auction prices. It spans from the device’s 1976 introduction to the introduction of the Apple ][ (I’m not sure why that’s included, but again, cool), through three recent auctions in 2012, 2013, and 2014. There’s a few Apple I auctions missing—and the company’s focus was to illustrate increasing prices—but it does show how desirable these primitive computers are. The whole thing was made to promote a May 20th auction for what auction house Team Breker has called the “best preserved” Apple I to date.

Check It Out: Visual Timeline of Apple I Auction Prices Since 1976 to Now