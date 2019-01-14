VSCO X is a membership program for the photography app VSCO. It’s a yearly subscription that offers members exclusive film emulation presets. Members also have access to the entire library of 130+ presets. The membership costs US$19.99/year.

Now available exclusively for VSCO members, Kodak Portra 400NC was originally released in 1998 and became a favorite amongst portrait and fashion photographers. With its natural tones and low contrast, KP5 allows the styles that surround you to stand out.

The Mac Observer has a full list of Film X presets that are updated every month.

Check It Out: VSCO X January 2019: Kodak Portra 400NC