Disruptor Beam launched a new gameplay trailer for The Walking Dead: March to War, a strategic multiplayer war game coming to iOS and Android, According to the company, it takes place “just before Volume 20 of [The Walking Dead] comics, All Out War.” Players will build up their bases, recruit survivors, and fight against other factions. It looks great, too! There’s more gameplay info in the company’s blog post.

Check It Out: The Walking Dead: March To War Pre-Launch Gameplay Trailer