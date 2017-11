Yeah, I think Kelly Guimont just won the Internets. Maybe two of them, because check out this wallpaper on an iPhone X she posted to Instagram. That has to be the absolutely very best use of the iPhone X notch we’ll ever see. Enjoy!

Not everyone calls it the #notch you know. Some call it the #unibrow. #iphonex A post shared by Kelly Guimont (@verso) on Nov 8, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

