Worry over the iPhone X Notch is much ado about nothing—IMNHO—but Kelly Guimont just pointed me to some wallpaper that hides it. Any wallpaper can made with some black in the right place, but heck, that’s work. Amiright? Here you can just download it with the work already done. The image below is just the demo—use the Denotchify link to directly download the actual wallpaper.

Check It Out: This Wallpaper Hides the iPhone X Notch