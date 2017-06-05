Watch Apples New iPad Pro 10.5-inch Commercial

Apple released new iPad Pro models today at WWDC. It has a lot of great features, and to show it off there’s a new iPad Pro 10.5-inch commercial on YouTube. Just as big as the new iPad Pro itself are more multitasking features in iOS 11 for the device. It will have brand new drag-and-drop functionality, a Mac-like dock, and improvements to Apple’s Notes app. Watch the video below to see the cool stuff. Check it out