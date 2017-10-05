Watch the Apple Music Trailer for ‘Bang! The Bert Berns Story’

Apple Music is premiering Bang! The Bert Berns Story on October 24th. Bert Berns is one of the biggest names in music most of us have never heard. He was a record producer and songwriter, writing or cowriting songs such as “Twist and Shout,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “I Want Candy,” and one of my 60s favs, “Hang on Sloopy.” There are many more, and he was one of those behind-the-scenes people who had a huge impact on rock and R&B as those musical forms emerged in the 1960s. Oh, and he was apparently involved with the mob, something I didn’t know. The documentary is being narrated by Steven Van Zandt with lots of historical footage and interviews with artists he worked with or recorded his music. Even Dobby has something to say. Or maybe that’s Keith Richards. Hard to tell any more. In any event, I can’t wait to watch it.

