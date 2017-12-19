Watch Apple Music’s ’Twas the Night Before Christmas with Gwen Stefani – It’s B-A-N-A-N-A-S

Apple Music has a great animated Christmas video called ’Twas the Night Before Christmas with Gwen Stefani. This animated video explores what might happen if Gwen Stefani caught Santa Clause delivering presents to her house. Warning, it’s totally B-A-N-A-N-A-S. 😏 But seriously, it’s all in service to promoting Gwen Stefani’s new (in October) Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, a mix of standards and a couple of new tunes.

'Twas the Night Before Christmas with Gwen Stefani – It's B-A-N-A-N-A-S