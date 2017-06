Apple showed a fun video called APPOCALYPSE during Monday’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote. It takes an absurdist look at what would happen if Apple’s App Store servers went down. It’s fun and funny, and it paid homage to developers with the tagline, “Keep making apps. The world is depending on you.” Check it out.

Check It Out: Watch Apple’s APPOCALYPSE Video – It’s Funny Stuff