OK, Game of Thrones fans, war is nigh. HBO released the trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7, which will first air on July 16th, 2017. The show outpaced the books during Season 6, leaving many fans all the hungrier to know what happens. Judging by the trailer, what happens is war, war, battles, dragons, war, and a side of war thrown in just for fun. In fact, the closing line of the trailer is, “The great war is hear,” and if I’m not mistaken, it’s one Jon Snow saying it. But hey, I could be wrong. Enjoy!

Check It Out: Watch the Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer