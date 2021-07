Music technology docuseries Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson is out now on Apple TV+. All six episodes, each exploring a specific technology and topic, are available for subscribers to stream. Over teh course of the series, various stars join the superproducer, including Dave Grohl, Charli XCX, and Sir Paul McCartney. There are also associated tools in GarageBand to help viewers practice the concepts discussed.

