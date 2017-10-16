Watch This Video of Dubai Police Star Wars-Like Hoverbike In-Action

Check out this video of the Hoversurf in action. It’s a promo video Hoversurf produced with the Dubai police department to show off the Star Wars-like hoverbikes being produced for the oil-rich United Arab Emirates. These things can travel at 70 kilometers per hour (43.5MPH), according to ABC, with a range of 6 clicks (3.7 miles) and flight time of 25 minutes. It’s intensely awesome, except for the part where it’s obviously difficult to control. And keep in mind that this video is a carefully edited promotional video produced under what are theoretically optimum conditions. But whatevs, because [hoverbike]!

