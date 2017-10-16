Watch This Video of Dubai Police Star Wars-Like Hoverbike In-Action

Check out this video of the Hoversurf in action. It’s a promo video Hoversurf produced with the Dubai police department to show off the Star Wars-like hoverbikes being produced for the oil-rich United Arab Emirates. These things can travel at 70 kilometers per hour (43.5MPH), according to ABC, with a range of 6 clicks (3.7 miles) and flight time of 25 minutes. It’s intensely awesome, except for the part where it’s obviously difficult to control. And keep in mind that this video is a carefully edited promotional video produced under what are theoretically optimum conditions. But whatevs, because [hoverbike]!
Those unguarded propellers inches away from the rider. Was this a contest to make the least safest vehicle possible?
It’s a promo video Hoversurf produced with the Dubai police department to show off the Star Wars-like hoverbikes
No, Bryan, it was to show of the Star Trek-like hover bikes shown in the Star Trek reboot (Kelvin Universe). Although now that geoduck has pointed out those unguarded propellers, maybe they are more like the Star Wars hover bikes. Patrols through densely populated areas could get messy.
I haven’t seen these in Dubai, and as your story points out, this is a promo. Still, I’ll be on the lookout.
You can edit, wab95! Look below your post when you’re logged in. Reply – Edit. 😀