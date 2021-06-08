WaterField Introduces ‘Packable Backback’ for Travelers

WaterField kicks off its Packable Bag Month with the first of four community-designed packable travel bags: the Packable Backpack. Over 1,000 survey participants asked for an ultralight, comfortable, packable bag that folds down small, feels substantial enough to use every day, and doesn’t look like a packable bag. Devices in a protective sleeve that can fit in the main compartment; 16″ MacBook Pro, 13″ MacBook Pro; 12.9″ iPad Pro, 11″ iPad Pro, 10.9″ iPad Air; Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lit. At just 12 oz., the backpack packs into its own pocket and is comfortable and functional for both travel or every day use. It’s available to purchase for US$129.

